Barack Obama criticizes Republican attempts to redraw congressional maps: ‘Republicans can’t win…’

Former President Barack Obama condemned President Donald Trump’s push for Republican states to redraw congressional maps. Sharing his message on X on Thursday, Obama said, “Republicans can’t win on their policies, so they are trying to dodge accountability by rewriting the rules. These lawmakers are going out of their way to silence the will of the people and deliberately undermine our democracy.”

His post quickly went viral, amassing 31.1 million views, 238,000 likes, and 32,000 reposts by Friday morning.

Midterm elections at stake According to Newsweek, redistricting could impact the 2026 midterm elections, as the party out of the White House tends to do well. Democrats hope to take back the House, though the Senate appears more challenging.

Republican-controlled states like Texas and Missouri are redrawing maps to protect current GOP seats. Texas’s new map could cost Democrats five seats, while Missouri’s plan would divide the Kansas City area into more conservative districts.

Indiana is considering redistricting around a competitive seat near Gary, while Ohio hopes to remove three Democratic-friendly districts, and Utah aims for a new seat near Salt Lake City. Florida and North Carolina have also been floated as potential targets, though both already have maps Democrats consider to be gerrymanders.

Democratic counteractions Democrats are also taking steps. In November 2025, California voters will decide on a ballot measure that could create a more Democratic-friendly map. Governor Gavin Newsom said it gives voters “a fair chance” and helps the Democratic Party in the House.

Senator Cory Booker emphasized that voters, not politicians, should choose representatives. He wrote on X, “Voters should get to choose their representatives, not the other way around. We have to counter Trump and GOP efforts to gerrymander maps across the country.”

Unusual mid-decade redistricting Mid-decade redistricting is rare and usually occurs only after court orders. Normally, redistricting happens once a decade after the Census. But Trump’s push has prompted several states to consider redrawing maps before the 2026 elections, sparking concerns about fairness and potential impacts on the balance of power in Congress.

