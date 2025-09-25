Barron Trump’s net worth revealed: Youngest sibling surpasses Ivanka, closes in on older brothers

Forbes has released its latest breakdown of the Trump family’s finances, and one number in particular is raising eyebrows. Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump and Melania, has built an estimated net worth of $150 million at just 19.

Barron Trump net worth Barron, a sophomore at NYU, has become a central figure in the family’s crypto dealings, the People reported. Donald Trump himself admitted last fall that Barron introduced him to token sales.

“He’s got four wallets or something, and I’m saying, ‘What is a wallet?’” President Trump recalled with a laugh at the launch of his World Liberty Financial venture.

While Forbes values Barron’s liquid assets at $150 million, the teen also holds billions in locked tokens. Once those are unlocked, his net worth could rise by another $525 million.

Trump family’s estimated $10 billion fortune The president tops the family list with a net worth of $7.3 billion. According to Forbes, his fortune rose by more than $3 billion in the past year, largely thanks to cryptocurrency and international licensing. The spike pushed him 118 spots higher on the Forbes 400 list, landing at No. 201.

Donald Jr. and Eric also continue to make money through crypto. The pair co-owns American Bitcoin, holds stakes in World Liberty Financial, and recently traveled to Qatar for a golf course licensing deal. Their fortunes stand at $500 million and $750 million, respectively.

Ivanka Trump comes in at $100 million. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is second only to Donald on the Forbes list with more than $1 billion, thanks to Affinity Partners, Kushner Companies, and international investors.

First Lady Melania's net worth is estimated at $20 million, reportedly from books, speeches, and even her own meme coin. Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, were not included in the ranking.

Barron’s next steps Sources told People that the 19-year-old spent his summer “in meetings with partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals”. Another family source described him as “entrepreneurial, bright, and not shy about getting his own career in gear”.

At just 19, Barron has already outearned some of his siblings and even his mother. And if the locked tokens play out, the youngest Trump could soon rival the older generation’s fortunes.

FAQs 1. What is Barron Trump’s net worth in 2025? Barron Trump’s net worth is estimated at around $150 million, according to Forbes.

2. How did Barron Trump make his money? Most of his wealth comes from cryptocurrency investments and locked-up tokens that could increase in value by hundreds of millions.

3. Who introduced Donald Trump to crypto? Donald Trump has said that Barron was the one who turned him onto token sales and digital wallets.