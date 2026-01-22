Barron Trump turns hero: Donald Trump’s youngest son saves UK woman’s life while being in United States; here's how

Barron Trump apparently saved a young woman’s life during a violent incident, a UK court heard. Barron is the youngest child of US President Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump.

During the trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the woman told the jury that Barron Trump had saved her life. The woman contacted Trump through a FaceTime call while she was being attacked by her former boyfriend, according to the NY Post.

According to reports, the 22-year-old became aggressive after feeling jealous of her friendship with Barron. The 19-year-old was in the United States at the time. However, he immediately dialled emergency services.

The woman said the FaceTime call she had made in January felt like a sign from God. Barron saved the young woman’s life as he called the police. The court heard that she was still shaken but grateful for the quick police response that followed the call.

Barron Trump told operators that a girl he knew was being beaten and shared her address, according to the publication. Police arrived quickly and stopped it.

Police officers later told her that someone in the United States had contacted them but did not reveal who it was. In bodycam footage, she explained that she was friends with Donald Trump’s son.

Officers then asked her to call Barron back to confirm the emergency call. She complied calmly despite the shock.

“Hello, Barron. Did you call the police or anything?” she asked.

“I had someone call the police,” Barron replied. He then told the officers, “She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something.”

“I called you guys; that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse,” he added.

In the FaceTime call that lasted around 15 seconds, Barron could only see the ceiling before it got disconnected. However, he heard her screaming and crying.

Barron Trump's height often makes people curious. They often Google, “How tall is Barron Trump?” Well, his height is 2.06 metres, which is 6 feet 9 inches.

Barron Trump Net Worth Donald Trump has publicly credited his youngest son for introducing him to cryptocurrency. Barron later co-founded World Liberty Financial with his father and older brothers in 2024, shortly before the US election. After Trump’s election victory, the business grew rapidly.

According to Forbes' estimates, World Liberty has added more than $1.5 billion ( ₹13,740 crore) to the Trump family’s wealth. Barron’s share is estimated at around 10%, roughly $150 million ( ₹1,374 crore) before taxes.

Barron, who keeps a low profile despite his celebrity status, also holds billions in locked tokens. That could potentially add another $525 million ( ₹4,808 crore) to his net worth once they become tradeable. This would bring his total wealth to nearly $700 million ( ₹6,411 crore),

