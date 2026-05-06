Bayern Munich vs PSG: Who will win Champions League semifinal clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday (May 6). With PSG holding a narrow 5-4 aggregate lead after a nine-goal thriller in the first leg, everything is still to play for as the Bavarians look to turn the tie around in front of their passionate home crowd at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Here are all the details about the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash.
Date: Wednesday, May 6
Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (May 7) in India
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on CBS and Paramount+.
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match live on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.
Grok: “This high-stakes UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena promises another goal-filled thriller after the nine-goal first leg. Bayern’s home dominance, attacking firepower, and desperate need to overturn the 5-4 deficit will clash with PSG’s clinical counter-attacks and resilience. Expect goals galore, with Bayern edging it 3-2 on the night to advance on aggregate thanks to their depth and electric crowd support.”
ChatGPT: "Bayern enter as favourites on home soil due to their formidable Allianz Arena record and squad balance, but PSG’s one-goal aggregate lead and dangerous attacking threat on the break make this extremely tense. This could be another classic high-scoring encounter; expect Bayern to win narrowly 3-2 or 4-2 on the night to progress dramatically."
Several players remain sidelined or doubtful due to ongoing injuries and fatigue from recent fixtures. The squad is otherwise robust, with key attackers in good form following positive results.
Injuries to key defenders and midfielders persist, while some players are managing fitness issues. The team demonstrated fight in the first leg, but will need to be at their best to protect their slender aggregate lead against a strong home side.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Manuel Neuer (gk), Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup: Matvey Sofanov (gk), Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele.
Matches won by Bayern Munich: 9
Matches won by Paris Saint-Germain: 5
Matches ending in a draw: 0
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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