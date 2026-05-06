Bayern Munich vs PSG: Who will win Champions League semifinal clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday (May 6). With PSG holding a narrow 5-4 aggregate lead after a nine-goal thriller in the first leg, everything is still to play for as the Bavarians look to turn the tie around in front of their passionate home crowd at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Here are all the details about the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash.
Date: Wednesday, May 6
Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (May 7) in India
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on CBS and Paramount+.
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match live on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.
Grok: “This high-stakes UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena promises another goal-filled thriller after the nine-goal first leg. Bayern’s home dominance, attacking firepower, and desperate need to overturn the 5-4 deficit will clash with PSG’s clinical counter-attacks and resilience. Expect goals galore, with Bayern edging it 3-2 on the night to advance on aggregate thanks to their depth and electric crowd support.”
ChatGPT: "Bayern enter as favourites on home soil due to their formidable Allianz Arena record and squad balance, but PSG’s one-goal aggregate lead and dangerous attacking threat on the break make this extremely tense. This could be another classic high-scoring encounter; expect Bayern to win narrowly 3-2 or 4-2 on the night to progress dramatically."
Several players remain sidelined or doubtful due to ongoing injuries and fatigue from recent fixtures. The squad is otherwise robust, with key attackers in good form following positive results.
Injuries to key defenders and midfielders persist, while some players are managing fitness issues. The team demonstrated fight in the first leg, but will need to be at their best to protect their slender aggregate lead against a strong home side.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup: Manuel Neuer (gk), Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup: Matvey Sofanov (gk), Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele.
Matches won by Bayern Munich: 9
Matches won by Paris Saint-Germain: 5
Matches ending in a draw: 0