Beaver Moon 2025: Biggest and brightest supermoon of the year will light up US skies on this date; how to see it best

Beaver Moon: The largest and brightest full moon of the year, known as the Beaver Moon, will light up the night sky on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. This special full moon is also a supermoon, meaning it will look bigger and brighter than usual because the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth, a stage called perigee, as per Newsweek.

The Beaver Moon will reach its peak brightness at 8:19 AM EST on 5 November. However, viewers in the United States will not be able to see it at that exact time since the Moon will be below the horizon. But do not worry, the best time to enjoy this glowing sight in the US will be the evenings of Tuesday, 4 November, and Wednesday, 5 November.

Beaver Moon 2025: Best time and place to watch In New York, the moon will rise at 4:00 PM on 4 November and at 4:35 PM on 5 November, just before sunset. In Los Angeles, it will appear around 4:14 PM on 4 November and 4:55 PM on 5 November.

When the moon rises first, it appears bigger and orange in color, which gives the sky a warm autumn glow. This happens because of a visual trick, which is called a moon illusion. In this, the moon looks bigger when it is close to the horizon, whereas it looks small when it is higher in the sky.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon? The “Beaver Moon” is a very old name and has its own history. Many people believe that the term came from Native American traditions, when beaver traps were set before rivers froze in winter. Others say it reflects the period when beavers build their dams and prepare for the cold months ahead.

Even after it rises higher, the supermoon will still look brighter than usual. You do not need any special equipment to see it, just a clear sky and a spot away from city lights.

What’s coming next If you miss the Beaver Moon, the next full moon will be the Cold Moon, also known as the Long Night Moon, shining on Thursday, 4 December 2025. That will be the last full moon of the year. The first full moon of 2026, called the Wolf Moon, will appear on 3 January.

So mark your calendar and look up, November’s Beaver Supermoon promises to be one of the most magical sights of the year.

FAQs 1. When can I see the Beaver Moon in 2025? You can see the Beaver Moon on the evenings of 4 and 5 November 2025, when it rises just before sunset.

2. Why is it called the Beaver Moon? It is named after the time when beavers build their dams and trappers set beaver traps before winter.