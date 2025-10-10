Billie Eilish violently yanked by overzealous fan at Miami show, video goes viral

Billie Eilish went through a wild and shocking moment during her show at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday, October 9. The singer was yanked into the crowd while she was greeting fans and taking selfies at a barricade.

Advertisement

The whole incident was caught on camera by several people in the crowd and even showed up on the big screen at the arena so everyone in the audience could see.

In the viral videos, the 23-year-old was seen walking through the crowd, high-fiving fans and taking photos with them when a person in a black hoodie and baseball cap yanked her backwards. She was stopped for a second but then was able to get free as security rushed in to help. After the incident, she just flipped her hair back and kept moving towards the stage, not showing any signs of distress and later continued with the show.

Advertisement

Fans praise Billie Eilish’s professionalism A fan, named Drew Wintjen, captured the moment on video and told People magazine it was “insane!”

He added, “Hate that someone would do something like that to such a queen.”

Wintjen praised Eilish for remaining calm, saying, “She just kept going and acted like it never happened like a true professional!”

Advertisement

Billie Eilish’s return to the stage Thursday's show marked Eilish’s return to performing live after nearly two months for the second leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Her previous performance was on August 17 in Tokyo. She has two more Miami shows scheduled for October 11 and 12 before moving to Orlando and other East Coast cities. The tour is set to end on November 23 in San Francisco.

Also Read: US Moves to Ban Chinese Airline Loophole for Shorter Trips

Previous on-stage incidents This is not the first time Eilish has been attacked during a live performance. In December 2024, she was hit in the face while performing “What I Was Made For” from the Barbie soundtrack. Despite the incident, she continued singing and even tossed the object back into the crowd.

Advertisement

Eilish has addressed fans about this issue before, telling The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023 that she has been hit on stage “literally six years.” She explained that while it can be dangerous, it usually comes from fans’ excitement and love.

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” she said, “but you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something.”

Despite the attack, Billie Eilish completed her Miami performance with composure and professionalism, proving why she remains one of pop’s most admired artists.

FAQs What happened to Billie Eilish at her Miami concert? Billie Eilish was yanked into the crowd during her Miami concert on October 9, 2025. She quickly freed herself and continued performing without interruption.

Advertisement

Has Billie Eilish been attacked on stage before? Yes, Eilish has experienced on-stage attacks before as well. In December last year, she was hit in the face while performing “What I Was Made For”.