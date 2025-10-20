Houston billionaire philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder to donate 95% of $11 billion fortune to local causes

Houston billionaires Nancy and Rich Kinder say they are giving away most of their money - about $10 billion - to help the city that made them who they are.

In an interview with ABC13 Houston’s Melanie Lawson, the couple confirmed that they have pledged to donate 95% of their fortune to local causes - parks, education, and arts among their main priorities.

Houston billionaires reaffirm $10 billion pledge The Kinders spoke after breaking ground on an $18.5 million expansion of Emancipation Park in Houston’s Third Ward. Their Kinder Foundation provided the lead funding for the project, which will add a new outdoor performance stage and a renovated cultural center.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Rich Kinder said during the interview. “Whatever wealth you accumulate is really the result of a lot of other people helping you along the way.” He added that the goal has always been to leave the world “a little better” than they found it.

Their words are not just talk. The Kinders were early signatories of The Giving Pledge, the campaign started by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett back in 2010.

Decades of giving through the Kinder Foundation While many billionaires promise to give away at least half their wealth, the Kinders went further - committing to 95% when they joined in 2011. Their giving happens mostly through the Kinder Foundation, which they launched soon after marrying in 1997.

According to Forbes, as of October 19, 2025, the Kinders are Houston’s wealthiest residents, with a combined net worth of about $11.2 billion. Most of that money, they have now said again, will not stay with them.

The Emancipation Park expansion is the latest in a long line of Houston projects supported by the couple. They have funded parks, libraries, and education initiatives across the city, and have quietly shaped the way Houston looks and feels today.

How the Kinders’ philanthropy is shaping Houston’s future In an exclusive interview with the Houston Chronicle, Rich Kinder said the couple first got involved with Emancipation Park back in 2012. They’ve sponsored the park’s “Jazzy Sundays” concerts since then - events that have drawn thousands. “It’s really the heart of Third Ward,” he said. “It needs to be enhanced and preserved for generations to come.”

The park’s redesign is scheduled to finish before next year’s Juneteenth celebrations, a symbolic deadline considering its deep history in the city’s Black community.

In the interview with ABC13, Nancy said she wants her grandchildren “to be proud" of them, adding that she wants "them to know that's what we expect of them when they grow up.”

As their foundation continues to expand its reach, the Kinders’ legacy will likely be measured not in billions, but in how Houston itself continues to grow.

FAQs Who are Nancy and Rich Kinder? They are Houston-based billionaires and philanthropists known for founding the Kinder Foundation.

How much money are they donating? The Kinders plan to give away 95% of their wealth - roughly $10 billion - to Houston charities.

What causes will benefit from their donation? Their donations support parks, education, the arts, and local community projects.

