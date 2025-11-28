Black Friday 2025: When will Walmart open and close on the mega sales day?

Black Friday is here, and it is time to go shopping. A lot of Americans will be interested in visiting Walmart on Black Friday in expectation of big discounts. The retail store chain has also done its bit to attract customers by expanding the period in which special offers will be available. But what will be the timings of Walmart on Black Friday?

Walmart timings on Black Friday According to USA Today, Walmart stores opened on 28 November, which is Black Friday, at 6 AM local time. As is their usual timing, they will be open till 11 PM.

Walmart kept its shutters down on Thanksgiving Day. But it reopened at 6 AM on Black Friday, and with special offers. If customers are unable to visit the store today, they can still benefit from the special discounts by visiting the mega retail outlet till 30 November, as the Black Friday deals will remain in place till Sunday.

In fact, the Black Friday sales began online on 24 November at 7 PM ET for Walmart+ customers and on 25 November at 12 AM for all customers. These deals were launched in retail stores today.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday While Black Fr offers special deals, this will not be the last opportunity to enjoy great discounts. From 1 December, 12:01 AM, Walmart’s Cyber Monday will take effect, AL.com reports. There will be special deals available for online customers. Early access to Walmart+ members would be given from the previous day at 7 PM.

Also Read | Is the US stock market open today? Check trading hours for Black Friday

“Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events promise bigger savings, with thousands of deals under $20, exciting new brands up to 60% off, and the fastest, easiest holiday shopping experience yet,” a press release from the retail store chain read.

FAQs When will Walmart stores open on Black Friday? The stores opened at 6 AM local time across the United States.

When will Walmart stores close on Black Friday? The outlets will close at 11 PM local time across the country.