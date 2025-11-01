Black Friday 2025 shopping guide: 5 best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and more

Black Friday 2025 is just around the corner, and this year, the deals are starting earlier than ever. Many major stores began offering discounts in October to compete with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, turning the holiday season into a month-long celebration of savings. Shoppers no longer have to wait until November 29 to grab the year’s best bargains.

Traditionally, Black Friday officially marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the United States, following Thanksgiving. This year it will be celebrated on Friday, November 29. Today, this has become a multi-week sale event where shoppers receive incredible offers and discounts, both online and in-store. From Electronics and kitchen gadgets to decor and fashion, most categories see a huge price drop.

Here are the five best Black Friday 2025 deals and stores to watch this season: 1. Amazon – Amazon leads the way with millions of deals across all categories. Expect massive savings on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and Kindles. Shoppers can also find steep discounts on laptops, headphones, and smart home devices, often with limited-time lightning deals that sell out fast.

2. Walmart – Walmart’s Black Friday sale is famous for its incredible doorbuster deals. You can get huge discounts on every range from 4K TV, Apple products, gaming consoles, and toys. Walmart+ members get a special privilege of early access to online sales, where they can purchase the best item before it runs out of stock. In-store and online sales continue through Cyber Monday.

3. Target – Target’s holiday sales begin in early November and run through Cyber Monday. Expect up to 50% off on small kitchen appliances, household tools, and beauty products. The retailer’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee ensures shoppers always get the lowest price until Christmas Eve.

4. Wayfair – People who love home shopping, Home shoppers, Wayfair’s Black Friday day will be a dream come true for them. Here you will get a huge discount up to 80% on furniture, mattresses, and décor. And you know what’s the best part? The website often offers free shipping, which will help you shop easily and decorate your home as you dream of.

5. Samsung – Samsung’s sale features huge savings, sometimes up to $2,000 off, on premium TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Trade-in offers and bundle deals make these discounts even more appealing for tech lovers.

Most major retailers will open early on Black Friday morning, but many of the best offers are already live online. Whether you’re buying gifts or upgrading your tech, 2025’s Black Friday season promises unbeatable deals across every category.

FAQs 1. When is Black Friday 2025? Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2025, the day after Thanksgiving.

2. Are early Black Friday sales available now? Yes. Many major stores, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target, have already launched early Black Friday sales in October and November.

