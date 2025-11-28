Best Black Friday 2025 US tech deals roundup: Steep cuts on Apple, PS5, Nintendo, Disney+, HBO Max & more

The biggest tech discounts of Black Friday 2025 are now live across major retailers. Some rolled out weeks ago, others quietly appeared overnight. But Friday is when the remaining cuts surface, especially on streaming plans and first-party hardware.

Major streaming discounts for Black Friday 2025 Disney’s combined Disney+ and Hulu plan (with ads) is running one of the steeper price drops of the season - $4.99 a month ($60 for a full year) available through 1 December. It normally comes in at $12.99 per month. The offer applies only to new and eligible returning subscribers.

Apple TV+ is pushing a similar window: six months for $36, provided the subscription is made directly through Apple. Shows like Silo, The Morning Show and For All Mankind are part of the draw.

HBO Max has cut its ad-supported tier to $36 for a year, also through 1 December, dropping the effective rate to $3 per month, as per Engadget.

Apple devices take early lead in tech markdowns for Black Friday 2025 Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 3 have settled at $219.99, down $29 from the list price. Sound upgrades and ANC improvements are the headline changes.

The entry-level iPad A16 is $274. It targets first-time buyers and students, with a basic 128GB model and battery life that holds up for everyday use.

For anyone tied into the ecosystem, AirPods 4 are priced at $69, nearly half off, and a four-pack of AirTags is at $65.

Best Black Friday deals for consoles and gaming bundles Sony cut $100 off the PlayStation 5 range. The Digital Edition sits at $399, the standard model at $449 and the Pro at $649. These discounts are available directly through Sony and major retailers.

Nintendo’s hardware remains firm on pricing. The Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle at $499 is acting as the primary Black Friday offer. Other bundles, including the Pokémon Legends: Z-A version, round out the lineup.

Other major devices offering Black Friday deals Meta’s Quest 3S headset is $250, taking $50 off the starter VR model. The Apple Watch SE 3 is $199, continuing its pitch as the budget pick in the lineup. Dyson’s AM09 Hot + Cool unit has landed at $300, cutting $200 from its usual price.

Black Friday: Short-term subscription deals Paramount+ is offering two months for $6, a small window but enough for NFL weeks and new-season shows. Audible offers three months for $3, plus $20 in credit, aimed at new listeners.

Most of the year’s largest tech reductions are now active, with streaming plans showing the sharpest cuts and console deals driving hardware traffic. Prices will shift through the weekend, but the bulk of Black Friday’s tech slate is already on the table.

FAQs What are the best Black Friday 2025 tech deals? Major cuts include AirPods Pro 3, Apple iPad A16, PS5 consoles, Apple TV+, HBO Max and more.

Are the Black Friday streaming offers open to new users? Yes. Deals from Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and HBO Max apply to new and eligible returning subscribers.

Are gaming consoles discounted this year? Yes. The PlayStation 5 lineup has dropped by up to $100, and Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are available.