Black ring hovering above Disneyland leaves people nearby stunned, resort authorities explain the sighting

People near Disneyland witnessed a curious phenomenon as a ring of black smoke appeared to hover above the resort on Thursday. The strange occurrence was captured on camera by drivers on Interstate 5, People magazine reported.

While this left many people shocked, the authorities at the amusement park later offered a rather mundane explanation for what caused this strange sighting.

As per Disneyland’s staff, the ring was formed due to the testing of pyrotechnics before the nighttime gala display.

As per People, there are two nighttime shows – World of Color and Fantasmic! The former takes place at the Disney California Adventure and the latter at Disneyland Park. The shows are an enthralling combination of lighting, fireworks and live performances.

It was during the testing of pyrotechnics for these shows that the ring was formed and reached high above the resort.

“It wasn’t dissipating, nor was it a flock of birds,” Lori Nayahalski, an eyewitness to the incident, told local news outlet KTLA. “Real-life Matrix or just an orchestrated spoof... I don’t know, but it was something.”

Thankfully, the mystery was solved quickly, without there being much time for crazy conspiracy theories to float around.

Disneyland gears up for holiday season Disneyland is a special place to visit throughout the year, but becomes an even more exciting experience during the holiday season. From November 14 to January 7, the Festival of Holidays will be on at Disney California Adventure, allears.net reported.

This is a time when the amusement park is decked with special food offerings and unique experiences, such as Mickey’s Happy Holidays character celebration, Holiday Toy Drummers, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, among others.

Special booths serving holiday-specific food items are erected and provide both the classic favorites and new offerings. On top of that, there are branches of established restaurants if you are interested in them.

There are also several live musical performances and specially curated festival tables to celebrate the mood of celebration associated with this time of the year.

