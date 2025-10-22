Black Sheep Egg Company recalls eggs over concerns of Salmonella contamination, FDA issues caution

Black Sheep Egg company has recalled multiple cartons of its Grade A brown eggs over concerns of Salmonella contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed on its website. According to the federal agency, the recalled products were sold in retail stores in Houston, Texas.

Eggs sold by Black Sheep Egg Company recalled The FDA announced on its website that Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, a Texas poultry farm, recalled 12-count packages of “Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs” received from Black Sheep Egg Company due to salmonella contamination concerns. The agency further added that one could fall sick within 12 to 72 hours after consuming food contaminated with Salmonella.

According to NBC Chicago, 40 samples that the FDA collected, following an inspection of the Black Sheep Egg Company's processing facility, tested positive for Salmonella, including seven different strains.

The FDA informed that some of the strains can “cause human illness”. “FDA does not have information available at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak,” the agency added.

According to the FDA, common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Elderly people and children under the age of five are likely to have severe infections from consuming food contaminated with Salmonella. The agency fears that the recalled eggs could still be in some people’s homes.

FDA’s advice to consumers The FDA has strictly forbidden eating, selling, or serving recalled eggs. Additionally, it has advised consumers to throw away or return the recalled eggs to the place of purchase. “Wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling raw eggs and raw egg-containing foods,” the agency added.

In case you notice symptoms of Salmonella, you must visit the nearest healthcare provider at the earliest.

