Blood Moon lunar eclipse today: When will moon turn red? When and where to watch in the US

People across the world can witness a near-total lunar eclipse on Thursday night and early Friday morning, depending on location. It comes just weeks after witnessing one of the most significant solar eclipses in nearly 30 years in southern Europe.

Blood Moon lunar eclipse For the unversed, Lunar eclipses take place when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. During this week’s event, almost the entire Moon, about 96.2% at the peak of the eclipse, will be covered by Earth’s shadow.

Weather permitting, stargazers across the United States are expected to get one of the best views of the eclipse. The event will also be visible across other parts of North and South America, as well as regions of Europe and Africa.

During the eclipse, Earth’s shadow will give the Moon a reddish-orange hue. As sunlight passes through, it gets scattered by Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon is why a total lunar eclipse is commonly referred to as a “Blood Moon.”

According to NASA, the reddish show is due to the obstruction caused by Earth, where the majority of the sun's light doesn't reach the moon. However, the remaining light that does arrive gets filtered through the Earth's atmosphere.

“It’s as if all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon,” NASA explained.

When and where to watch in the US The lunar eclipse on Thursday is said to begin at 9:23 pm ET after the Moon first enters the outer edge of Earth’s shadow. The most noticeable time will start at 10:33 pm ET, as Earth’s shadow begins to move across the lunar surface, making it seem like a “bite” is being taken out of the Moon.

The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:12 am ET, when more than 96% of the Moon’s surface will be covered by Earth’s shadow. The lunar eclipse will wrap up at 3:01 am ET after the Moon moves out of Earth’s outer shadow.

Most viewers across North and South America, except those in Alaska and the northernmost parts of Canada, will be able to witness every phase of the eclipse. In Europe and Africa, however, the eclipse will begin early Friday, with the Moon setting even before the event is complete.

Can you watch Blood Moon with naked eyes? Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be viewed safely with the naked eye. It doesn't require protective eyewear.

Binoculars or a telescope can offer a better view of the celestial event today.