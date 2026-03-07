Bodybuilder Jeff Nippard’s fiancé Stephanie Buttermore dies at 36: A look at the late fitness star's net worth

Popular fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore, passed away at the age of 36. Famous Canadian bodybuilder and Stephanie's longtime fiancée Jeff Nippard announced the tragic news of her death on 6 March 2026.

Jeff Nippard shared the news about her partner's death on Instagram. The post states, “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie,” Nippard said in a post on Instagram.

Revealing no cause of death, the statement added. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.” Seeking privacy during this difficult time, the post added “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss”.

Who was Stephanie Buttermore? Stephanie Buttermore, a successful fitness influencer, boasted more than 1.18 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. She stepped away from social media in 2024.

She described herself as a cancer research scientist. A passionate fitness enthusiast, she secured her doctorate degree in “pathology and cell biology with a focus on the molecular mechanisms that drive ovarian cancer progression.” The description on her YouTube profile states, “I mix science and fitness into all facets of life! I currently do cancer research but LOVE to workout and eat good food! My channel brings informative content to the world of fitness, training, beauty, lifestyle, food challenges and nutrition all with a scientific twist!!”

Moving to her personal life, we found that Stephanie Buttermore had been Jeff Nippard's partner for the past 10 years. Jeff Nippard proposed Stephanie in October 2022. On Valentines Day this year, Jeff Nippard had shared two pictures on Instagram with his partner with the caption, “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels.”

According to a Nigerian online news and entertainment platform, Legit, Stephanie Buttermore had a net worth of $700 thousand.

It is believed that her primary source of income was her YouTube channel, followed by brand collaborations, and fitness-related programs.

