Boozy bandit: Raccoon breaks into Virginia liquor store, drinks scotch, passes out in bathroom

Staff at a Virginia ABC store arrived to find a chaotic “smash-and-sip” scene after a raccoon went on a booze-fueled rampage and fell asleep between the toilet and the trash bin. The hungover bandit was scooped up by Animal Control, sobered up safely, and set free.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated3 Dec 2025, 07:28 PM IST
‘Smash-and-Sip’ mayhem: Raccoon breaks into liquor store in Virginia, downs Scotch, and passes out like a pro

In a story straight out of a holiday comedy, a raccoon in Virginia went on a boozy rampage inside a liquor store before ultimately passing out drunk in the bathroom — leaving staff both shocked and amused.

Employees at the ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, walked in Saturday morning to discover the aftermath of what is called a “smash-and-sip.”

The store had been closed for Thanksgiving, but overnight, a raccoon broke in, fell through a ceiling tile, and immediately got to work.

Officer Samantha Martin from Hanover County Animal Protection described the chaos simply: “It went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

The scene of the crime: Smashed bottles, spilled scotch

When staff surveyed the damage, they found smashed bottles, liquor pooled across the floor, and clear evidence of the raccoon’s preferred drink of choice: scotch.

After the messy feast, the “suspect” retreated to the bathroom — where it was later discovered passed out between the toilet and the trash bin, sleeping off its Black Friday binge.

Only one blurry CCTV image reportedly survives.

Detained for sobering up

Officer Martin gently scooped up the intoxicated intruder and transported it to the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

There, after a few hours of sleep and no signs of injury — “other than maybe a hangover,” officials joked — the raccoon was deemed fit to return to the wild.

The store thanked the shelter for giving their unexpected visitor a "sober ride home."

‘Just another day’ for Animal Control

Despite the oddity of the incident, Officer Martin took it in stride.

“Just another day in the life of an animal control officer,” she said with a laugh.

