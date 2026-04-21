Brandon Aubrey contract: Dallas Cowboys kicker agrees to record-setting four-year, $28 million extension

The Dallas Cowboys have locked in one of the NFL’s most reliable and powerful legs for the long term. Brandon Aubrey, the former soccer player turned record-breaking kicker, has agreed to a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the team.
The deal includes a hefty $20 million guaranteed, making Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history on both total value and guarantees. At an average of $7 million per year, it tops the previous benchmarks set by players like Ka’imi Fairbairn and Harrison Butker.
Since joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, Brandon Aubrey has quickly become one of the league’s most exciting special teams weapons. The 31-year-old has made six career field goals of 60 yards or longer, an NFL record that showcases his booming leg and clutch ability.
Aubrey’s accuracy has been equally impressive. He has converted 88.2% of his field goals (112 of 127) and an outstanding 96.9% of his extra points (126 of 130) through three seasons. His consistency has turned long-distance kicks into expected outcomes rather than highlight-reel surprises.
Brandon Aubrey earned All-Pro honors in his rookie season and has received Pro Bowl nods in all three of his NFL campaigns. His ability to deliver under pressure has made him a standout in Dallas, even during challenging times for the franchise.
The contract talks followed the usual Cowboys offseason drama. Dallas had placed a second-round tender worth about $5.76 million on Aubrey earlier this spring. Shortly after, Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn signed a short-term extension that briefly claimed the title of the league’s richest kicker deal. That record lasted only a few days.
Aubrey’s new agreement ends any uncertainty and allows the team to focus on building around its proven talent. The extension highlights how much value the Cowboys place on his leg strength and reliability in today’s evolving NFL kicking game, where long-range accuracy is increasingly vital.
With financial security now in place, Brandon Aubrey can shift his attention fully to the field. He has already set the mark for most 60-yard field goals in a career. Next on his radar could be chasing or surpassing the NFL’s longest field goal record, currently held by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little at 70 yards.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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