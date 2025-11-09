Britney Spears returns to Instagram after deleting account amid clash with Kevin Federline over his memoir

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram less than a week after deleting her account during a public clash with ex-husband Kevin Federline over claims in his memoir. The 43-year-old singer marked her comeback by sharing a screenshot from a short video in which she stands next to a closet wearing lingerie and boots.

In her caption, Spears wrote, “So much has happened this year, it’s crazy… I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective. Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries.” She added that the book is “incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer,” but said that “with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple.” She ended with a teasing line: “The devil is in the details but we can get to that later.”

Kevin Federline’s memoir sparks tension Spears deleted her Instagram after the release of Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew. In the book, Federline accuses her of troubling behaviour when their sons were teenagers, including a claim that she watched them sleep with a knife in her hand. Spears’ spokesperson dismissed the allegations as “sensationalism.”

Before the memoir was published, Spears posted several updates that worried fans. According to People magazine, she shared an October 7 video showing bruises on her arms and bandages around her hands and wrists. Spears said she had fallen down the stairs and also mentioned that her sons were moving back to Hawaii with their father.

Britney speaks about her trauma and sons In another recent post, Spears wrote that she felt like her “wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me” during her 13-year conservatorship.

On October 15, she posted a longer message on X, accusing Federline of lying, writing, “The constant gaslighting from [my] ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting.” She also expressed sadness about her distant relationship with her sons, saying, “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys… I have felt demoralized by this situation.”

Spears claimed that one of her sons visited her for only 45 minutes in five years, while the other visited four times. She wrote that “teenage relationships are complex”, but added that she has “pride too” and will now tell her sons when she is available.

A long public struggle Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two children. Federline was granted primary custody in 2008, while Spears gained 30 per cent custody in 2019. Since the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Spears has frequently deleted and reactivated her Instagram account, and her posts continue to draw major public attention.

FAQs 1. Why did Britney Spears delete her Instagram account? Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account after Kevin Federline released his memoir, which included claims she and her team called “sensationalism.”

2. What did Britney Spears post when she returned to Instagram? She shared a screenshot from a video of herself standing by a closet in lingerie and boots, along with a long caption about her year, boundaries, and the book Draw the Circle.