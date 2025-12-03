Bryan Johnson finds love after 25 years, shares romantic post for his 28-year-old girlfriend, Kate Tolo

Bryan Johnson has revealed that he is in a relationship with his cofounder, Kate Tolo. He is the entrepreneur behind the anti-ageing programme, Project Blueprint. He spends $2 million every year to stay young forever.

On 2 December, Johnson made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post. The face of the Don’t Die documentary on Netflix also posted a YouTube video.

“Now I know what you're thinking...how is it possible that anyone would want to be with me? I understand where you're coming from. I think the answer is: her puzzle piece fits mine,” the 48-year-old millionaire wrote.

Bryan Johnson has three children from a previous marriage. He also had an engagement that ended on a bitter note.

Johnson says he shared his new relationship to offer something positive for people trying to build healthy bonds. He explains that he has known Tolo for five years and they have been dating for three.

Their bond grew slowly as they worked together side by side. They opened up about their ambitions and personal struggles.

Also, they made a concerted effort not to damage their work partnership. Tolo also pushed him to share his anti-ageing journey publicly and helped him name Project Blueprint.

“When I saw her about the office, butterflies fluttered in my stomach. Each day she'd show up wearing some unexpected combination of colors, textures, styles and accessories. Always tasteful, playful and interesting,” Johnson wrote in the lengthy post.

“She didn't chase fancy brands. Most of her clothing was from the thrift store. It wasn't how she looked but how her mind worked: original, eccentric, entirely her own. She was art,” he added about his 28-year-old girlfriend.

“I've wanted this my entire life and impatiently waited 25 years for it to arrive. It's better than anything I imagined. Lucky me, I found my Abigail Adams,” he further wrote while referring to the first US First Lady.

“It's a bit of a dramatic comparison, however, I suspect many of you can relate. Kate feels like land to me after being adrift and searching for 25 years,” Johnson added a poetic touch.

Kate Tolo commented on the Instagram post. “I love you so much. So glad you didn’t give up,” she wrote.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the romantic post.

“Could see this coming a mile off! You guys have always had chemistry off the charts! Congrats,” wrote one of them.

“May we all find someone to write a love letter like this about us. So happy for y'all!” commented another.

Another posted, “THIS IS SO CUTE OMG OMG.”