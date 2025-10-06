5 hours to live forever? Inside Bryan Johnson’s morning of ‘biohacking and longevity mix’

While most people start their day with an alarm and a cup of coffee, billionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson is already hours into a strict routine aimed at reversing ageing. The 47-year-old tech entrepreneur, who spends about $2 million a year on his anti-ageing project Blueprint, recently revealed his updated five-hour morning routine on X (formerly Twitter).

What does Bryan Johnson’s morning look like? In his post, Johnson shared a detailed schedule that mixes science, nutrition, and discipline to slow down his biological clock.

“My updated morning routine: 5–10 a.m.,” he wrote, before describing a plan that includes hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light exposure, hypoxic-hyperoxic training, and carefully measured plant-based meals.

Johnson’s day actually starts the night before, with a strict 8:30 p.m. bedtime to ensure what he calls “~4 hours of restorative sleep” and minimal “wake events.”

At 5 am, he wakes “standing tall,” brushes and flosses, and applies his Blueprint hair serum while wearing a red light therapy cap under 10,000 lux of light.

He then showers and drinks his “longevity mix” — a blend of protein, collagen peptides, olive oil, creatine, and berries — followed by an hour of cardio, strength, flexibility, and balance training.

After the workout, Johnson spends 20 minutes in a 200°F sauna, followed by six minutes of red/near-infrared light therapy and 32 minutes of Intermittent Hypoxic–Hyperoxic Training (IHHT), alternating between oxygen deprivation and enrichment.

The routine ends with 45 minutes of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at 2 ATA, before he sits down to a second breakfast of legumes, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Is there science behind the Blueprint? Johnson claims every step of his routine is supported by data. He tracks hundreds of biomarkers, from vascular elasticity and liver fat to cellular regeneration, and says his organs are biologically younger than his actual age.

Previously, he has said that his programme has given him the heart of a 37-year-old and the lungs of an 18-year-old.

His lifestyle focuses on precision vegan nutrition, 40 daily supplements, and strict calorie tracking. Johnson often calls himself “the most measured person in human history.”

What do critics say? Despite the fascination surrounding his methods, scientists remain sceptical. Experts in ageing research argue that longevity science is still too young to draw firm conclusions, and that Johnson’s results may not be replicable for others.

Some also raise concerns about the mental strain of such extreme discipline. Living by constant data — from sleep quality to heart rate — prompts questions about whether Johnson’s chase for immortality sacrifices spontaneity and joy.

Is it science or spectacle? For Johnson, the data is proof enough. “It is evolution, not deterioration,” he said in an earlier interview, describing his mission as scientific, not vain.

While his approach is far beyond the reach of most people, it hints at the future of personalised health optimisation — with AI-guided diets, wearable trackers, and even home oxygen chambers becoming part of daily life.