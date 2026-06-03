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BTS, Cardi B to headline star-studded 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup in Las Vegas

BTS will top the bill at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, leading a diverse lineup that brings together some of the biggest names in pop, hip-hop, country, rock and dance music.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated3 Jun 2026, 02:56 AM IST
BTS will top the bill at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, leading a diverse lineup.
BTS will top the bill at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, leading a diverse lineup.
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The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival has unveiled its first wave of performers, with global K-pop sensation BTS and rapper Cardi B among the headline acts set to take the stage in Las Vegas this September.

BTS, Cardi B Set for 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Organisers announced that the annual two-day event will return to the T-Mobile Arena on 18 and 19 September, bringing together an eclectic mix of artists from across the music industry.

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The lineup also includes Benson Boone, Zara Larsson, Lainey Wilson, Snoop Dogg, Kenny Chesney, Major Lazer, Muse, Weezer and Goo Goo Dolls, with additional performers expected to be announced in the coming months.

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The festival, hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest, has become one of the most prominent events on the American music calendar, known for bringing together artists from multiple genres on a single stage. This year’s lineup continues that tradition, reflecting the breadth of contemporary music and the increasingly global nature of the industry.

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Fans unable to attend in person will still be able to follow the performances. Organisers confirmed that the festival will be broadcast live across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and streamed through Disney+ and Hulu, extending its reach well beyond the arena. Tickets will go on general sale on 12 June, while eligible Capital One cardholders will receive early access through a pre-sale beginning on 10 June.

In a joint statement, iHeartMedia executives Tom Poleman and John Sykes said: “The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today.”

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They added that the event aims to deliver “an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere.”

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The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on 18 and 19 September, with further lineup additions expected before the event.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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