BTS' Jungkook faces another stalking incident, police probe Japanese woman’s bid to enter singer's Seoul residence

A new trespassing attempt has been reported at BTS member Jungkook’s residence, this time involving a Japanese woman who allegedly tried to access his home earlier this month. Police in Seoul confirmed the investigation on Wednesday, marking the third such incident linked to the singer’s address this year.

Advertisement

Police confirm probe in Jungkook's stalker Yongsan Police Precinct said the woman is under suspicion of attempted trespassing, The Korea JoongAng Daily reported. According to officers, she repeatedly pressed the digital door lock at Jungkook’s home between Wednesday and Friday before a report was filed at the end of the week.

No confirmation yet on whether she remains in Korea. Investigators said their first step will be questioning the victim and reviewing evidence secured from the scene.

Previous break-in attempts at Jungkook’s home this year The case adds to a growing list of security issues surrounding the artist’s residence. In August, a Korean woman entered the parking lot of Jungkook’s building and was caught inside the restricted area. She was later referred to prosecutors, according to The Korea JoongAng Daily.

Advertisement

Another incident involved a Chinese woman who pressed the electronic lock on the day Jungkook returned from military service in June. She received a suspension of indictment in September.

Each episode has prompted concerns about repeat behavior. Police officials have said they are tracking patterns and reviewing access logs around the building.

Jungkook’s earlier warning Following the August intrusion, Jungkook addressed the issue directly during a livestream on 1 September, as per The Korea Times. He recounted watching the situation unfold on his home surveillance system. “When the police arrived, she tried to flee in a panic, opening the door to the basement parking lot,” he said. The woman allegedly claimed to be a friend.

Jungkook added that he appreciates support from fans but would not tolerate such incidents. He stated he intends to report all trespassers going forward. His warning was blunt. “Everything is recorded, so the evidence is all there and you’ll just get dragged away. If you don’t want to end up at a police station, never come here.”

Advertisement

For now, police are trying to establish the timeline of the most recent case and verify the suspect’s whereabouts. Updates on charges or possible penalties are expected after they finish questioning and review the building's surveillance.

FAQs What happened at Jungkook’s home? Police say a Japanese woman attempted to access his door keypad over several days.

Is the suspect still in South Korea? Authorities have not confirmed whether she has left the country.

Has Jungkook faced similar incidents before? Yes. Two previous trespassing cases involving Korean and Chinese women were reported this year.

What has Jungkook said about these break-ins? He warned during a livestream that all trespassers will be reported and face legal action.