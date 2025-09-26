BTS spotted in intense workout sessions at Los Angeles gym ahead of 2026 comeback | Watch

BTS: Ahead of their keenly awaited comeback since completing military service, BTS members have been spending their time not just in the studio, but in the gym as well. Jungkook, V and RM of the popular K-pop boy band were recently spotted showing off their body during a recent workout session with “Physical: 100” fame Ma Sun-ho, TMZ reported.

The fitness trainer posted a vlog featuring the BTS members on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. In the video, they can be seen undergoing intense workout sessions at John Reed Fitness in Los Angeles.

BTS members' workout session According to The Korea Times, Ma Sun-ho has traveled to the United States to train the group's members. This week, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daily routine, which includes focusing on shoulders and arms.

The fitness expert even lauded the three of them for their dedication to “building their best shape yet.”

According to TMZ, Ma Sun-ho said that the trio has a few things to improve, but remains dedicated to improving.

Ma stated that he was not in Los Angeles for a vacation, but actually travelled to the city to help the BTS members train while they were working on their music. He noted that all of them are "extremely passionate and hardworking”

Early morning jogs and studio sessions According to Ma, the schedule for BTS members in Los Angeles is relentless. He told fans in the video that he starts the day with a jog at around 6 a.m. This is followed by weight training sessions with the BTS members. Later, they focus on music production, while a few of them return to the gym in the evening for a second round of workouts.

The video features the BTS members lifting barbells and doing other exercises. At one point, V was seen taking Ma's phone to record the vlog.

BTS is expected to make its highly anticipated comeback in early 2026 as all seven members of the group have completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

As per The Korea Times, the band members have been based in Los Angeles since July as they keep themselves busy with new music and rehearsals for their future performances.

