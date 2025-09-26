Subscribe

BTS spotted in intense workout sessions at Los Angeles gym ahead of 2026 comeback | Watch

BTS members are rigorously training in Los Angeles, balancing workouts with music production. Fitness trainer Ma Sun-ho documented their intense sessions, praising their dedication to fitness. The group, having completed military service, is expected to release a new album in spring 2026.

LM US Desk
Published26 Sep 2025, 12:21 AM IST
Advertisement
BTS members were seen at a gym in Los Angeles ahead of their comeback next year.
BTS members were seen at a gym in Los Angeles ahead of their comeback next year.(X )

BTS: Ahead of their keenly awaited comeback since completing military service, BTS members have been spending their time not just in the studio, but in the gym as well. Jungkook, V and RM of the popular K-pop boy band were recently spotted showing off their body during a recent workout session with “Physical: 100” fame Ma Sun-ho, TMZ reported.

Advertisement

The fitness trainer posted a vlog featuring the BTS members on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. In the video, they can be seen undergoing intense workout sessions at John Reed Fitness in Los Angeles.

Also read: Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting US & Canada: When will construction be complete? Authorities provide update

BTS members' workout session

According to The Korea Times, Ma Sun-ho has traveled to the United States to train the group's members. This week, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daily routine, which includes focusing on shoulders and arms.

The fitness expert even lauded the three of them for their dedication to “building their best shape yet.”

According to TMZ, Ma Sun-ho said that the trio has a few things to improve, but remains dedicated to improving.

Advertisement

Ma stated that he was not in Los Angeles for a vacation, but actually travelled to the city to help the BTS members train while they were working on their music. He noted that all of them are "extremely passionate and hardworking”

Advertisement

Also read: Sylvester Stallone opens up on leaving Hollywood for Florida, finding peace with family: ‘Makes me happy’

Early morning jogs and studio sessions

According to Ma, the schedule for BTS members in Los Angeles is relentless. He told fans in the video that he starts the day with a jog at around 6 a.m. This is followed by weight training sessions with the BTS members. Later, they focus on music production, while a few of them return to the gym in the evening for a second round of workouts.

The video features the BTS members lifting barbells and doing other exercises. At one point, V was seen taking Ma's phone to record the vlog.

BTS is expected to make its highly anticipated comeback in early 2026 as all seven members of the group have completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Advertisement

As per The Korea Times, the band members have been based in Los Angeles since July as they keep themselves busy with new music and rehearsals for their future performances.

FAQs

Have all BTS members completed military service?

Yes, all seven members of the band have completed their military service in South Korea.

Who all are there in BTS?

The K-pop boy band features Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

When will BTS release its next group album?

It is expected to come out with a new album next spring.

 
 
Trending
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsTrendingBTS spotted in intense workout sessions at Los Angeles gym ahead of 2026 comeback | Watch
Read Next Story