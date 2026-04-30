Calais Campbell signs one-year deal to reunite with Baltimore Ravens for 19th NFL season

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, bringing his experience and leadership back to the team that he helped anchor earlier in his career. The move marks a homecoming for the 39-year-old star, who played in Baltimore from 2020 to 2022.

Homecoming for the veteran star Calais Campbell will suit up for his 19th NFL season when he turns 40 on September 1. After spending the 2025 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, the second-round draft pick from 2008 is excited to rejoin the Ravens’ defensive front. Fans remember his contributions during his first stint in Baltimore, where he provided depth and toughness on the edge. This reunion gives the Ravens a proven pass-rusher who knows the system and the city.

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Strong performance in 2025 Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell exceeded the team’s snap-count expectations by playing 643 snaps. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and delivered impressive production for a player his age. Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, his highest total since posting 10.5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He added 43 tackles, including nine for loss, along with 16 quarterback hits and two passes defended. These numbers show he remains a disruptive force on the defensive line even as many players his age have stepped away from the game.

Leadership that mentored an entire defensive line Beyond the stats, Calais Campbell’s biggest impact came in the locker room. The Cardinals organization praised his role as a mentor to both rookies and veterans. He guided young talents like first-round pick Walter Nolen III and helped steady veterans such as Dalvin Tomlinson. His presence turned the defensive-line room into a tight-knit group focused on growth and accountability. That same leadership is exactly what the Ravens need as they build for another playoff push.

Impressive career accolades and longevity Over his long career, Calais Campbell has earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season. He has also suited up for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. His career totals stand at 117 sacks, 282 quarterback hits, and 18 forced fumbles. These numbers place him among the most durable and productive defensive ends of his generation.