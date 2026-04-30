Calais Campbell signs one-year deal to reunite with Baltimore Ravens for 19th NFL season

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, bringing his experience and leadership back to the team that he helped anchor earlier in his career. The move marks a homecoming for the 39-year-old star, who played in Baltimore from 2020 to 2022.
Calais Campbell will suit up for his 19th NFL season when he turns 40 on September 1. After spending the 2025 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, the second-round draft pick from 2008 is excited to rejoin the Ravens’ defensive front. Fans remember his contributions during his first stint in Baltimore, where he provided depth and toughness on the edge. This reunion gives the Ravens a proven pass-rusher who knows the system and the city.
Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell exceeded the team’s snap-count expectations by playing 643 snaps. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and delivered impressive production for a player his age. Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, his highest total since posting 10.5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He added 43 tackles, including nine for loss, along with 16 quarterback hits and two passes defended. These numbers show he remains a disruptive force on the defensive line even as many players his age have stepped away from the game.
Beyond the stats, Calais Campbell’s biggest impact came in the locker room. The Cardinals organization praised his role as a mentor to both rookies and veterans. He guided young talents like first-round pick Walter Nolen III and helped steady veterans such as Dalvin Tomlinson. His presence turned the defensive-line room into a tight-knit group focused on growth and accountability. That same leadership is exactly what the Ravens need as they build for another playoff push.
Over his long career, Calais Campbell has earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season. He has also suited up for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. His career totals stand at 117 sacks, 282 quarterback hits, and 18 forced fumbles. These numbers place him among the most durable and productive defensive ends of his generation.
Calais Campbell seriously considered hanging up his cleats after the 2025 season, but ultimately decided one more year in the trenches felt right. The chance to return to Baltimore and chase another deep postseason run proved too good to pass up. For the Ravens, adding a veteran who still produces at a high level strengthens their pass rush and provides valuable guidance to younger players.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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