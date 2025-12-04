California Governor Gavin Newsom mocks renaming Institute of Peace: Donald Trump fans hit back with memes

President Donald Trump’s name has appeared on the building and signs of the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. The action follows the Trump administration's cut of its funding earlier this year. The branding was unveiled before a Rwanda–DRC peace deal signing scheduled for December 4.

Advertisement

The Trump administration effectively shut down the institute, which was established by Congress in 1984 to support conflict resolution work. The institute is not a federal agency and owns its own headquarters.

Yet, the administration moved to take control of the property. That has led to ongoing legal battles over who has authority over the building and its assets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who often takes a strong and constant stand against President Trump, has mocked the move. He has compared “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace” to “KFC Institute for Veganism”.

Governor Newsom Press Office’s official Twitter (now X) account has shared an edited image. It shows the building with the KFC caption.

Some social media users backed Governor Newsom’s meme.

Advertisement

“Gotta say I'm expecting some kinda throw down mud wrestling match between the Institute of Peace and the Department of War,” wrote one of them.

“That's my governor,” posted another.

Another commented, “Everything and anything to get that Nobel Prize.”

However, many others hit back at the California governor with more memes.

Governor Newsom vs President Trump Governor Gavin Newsom has sued the Trump administration several times over issues such as federal control of the National Guard, cuts to homeless programs. and changes to fuel-efficiency rules. He has called these actions unconstitutional and harmful.

Advertisement

Newsom often criticizes Trump as a “wrecking ball president” and attacks his climate policies. According to the Democrat, President Trump is trying to damage the country.

Also Read | Newsom moves court to block Trump’s use of troops in LA immigration raids

At global events, he presents California as the opposite of Trump’s agenda. He also uses sharp political humour and memes to resist Trump’s policies. The current is an example of that.

More criticism of the renaming Governor Newsom is not the only one to criticize the move. George Foote, counsel for former USIP leadership and staff, released a statement December 3 to slam the change.

“Renaming the USIP building adds insult to injury. A federal judge has already ruled that the government’s armed takeover was illegal. That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building,” he wrote.

Advertisement