Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches as Battlefield franchise turns up competition with new game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on Xbox, PC, Battle.net and Steam on Friday, 14 November. The game has been designed to support various platforms, with display options available in 4K, 1440p and 1080p.

The next instalment of Call of Duty comes at a time when Battlefield 6 is making waves in the world of video games.

Battlefield vs Call of Duty The two games have had a long-standing rivalry. Battlefield 6, which was released in October 2025, continues to outperform expectations. Electronic Arts (EA) said the game sold over seven million copies within a week, becoming the biggest launch in the franchise’s history.

As for Call of Duty, the franchise has sold over 500 million copies since its launch in 2003.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 features Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set in a dystopian environment in the year 2035. The story incorporates various elements – conspiracy theories, psychotropic drugs and eye-grabbing action.

According to The Guardian’s review, “the heart of the game is the traditional multiplayer, which brings fresh modes, guns and gadgets to the standard Call of Duty experience.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 features According to the game’s official website, there are some key features that make Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 different. The available customization allows players to design their own unique environments and challenges.

The adaptability of the game to various types of hardware means that it can be seamlessly enjoyed on most configurations. In fact, the game comes with an in-built testing tool that assesses the PC’s performance.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7- Minimum PC requirements Players need to have these system specifications for the game to work, as per the official website:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 or Intel® Core™ i5-6600

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon™ RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 / 1060 or Intel Arc A580

Video Memory: 3 GB

Storage Space: SSD with 116 GB of available space at launch

FAQs When is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 out? The game is out on 14 November.

Which year is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 set in? The new entry in the Call of Duty franchise is set in 2035.