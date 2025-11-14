Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches with different unlock times across console, PC, and Game Pass— see times

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially began its global rollout on Friday, 14 November, marking one of the biggest game launches of the year. The new title introduces updated multiplayer maps, a darker and deeper Dark Aether Zombies storyline, and a more serious, story-focused campaign.

With excitement building all week, players can now finally check the exact unlock time for various platforms, as per All Out Gaming.

Staggered release for console and PC Unlike some previous entries, Black Ops 7 is launching with different release timings depending on whether you play on console or PC. Console players in most regions unlocked the game at midnight on 14 November, while PC players followed a single, coordinated global schedule.

This staggered system means some regions will gain access sooner than others, and players on different platforms may need to wait for friends to join.

Console release timings Console players worldwide began playing at 12 am (local time) on Friday, 14 November, with access progressively unlocking across several regions.

In the United States, the rollout follows a special schedule:

12 AM EST – 14 November

11 PM CST – 13 November

9 PM PST – 13 November

This means West Coast players were among the very first console users to jump in.

As the hours pass today, all regions will progressively gain access as their local time reaches midnight.

PC release timings PC players follow a global unified release, which began earlier:

9 PM PST – 13 November

12 AM EST – 14 November

5 AM GMT – 14 November

Since this schedule is based on fixed time zones, PC players in some regions have already started playing earlier than local console users.

Xbox Game Pass day-one availability Another major highlight is that Black Ops 7 has launched day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, the service’s recent price increase means fewer players may be subscribed to compared to previous years. Still, for active subscribers, today’s launch brings immediate access at no extra cost.

A big day for Call of Duty fans With Dark Aether Zombies returning, a more serious narrative campaign, and polished new multiplayer maps, Black Ops 7 is shaping up to be a major hit. Now that release timings are live and the global rollout is underway, millions of players can finally dive into the action starting today.

FAQs 1. What time does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release today? Black Ops 7 came out on 14 November, with console players unlocking at midnight local time and PC players following a global schedule based on PST, EST, and GMT.

2. Is Black Ops 7 available on Xbox Game Pass? Yes. Black Ops 7 is day-one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers can play at no extra cost today.