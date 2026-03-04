Can Grok help you cut your taxes? Elon Musk says...

A social media user wrote that people should “doublecheck your taxes with @grok,” claiming a friend used the tool alongside TurboTax and saw a $1,400 increase in their refund, describing it as nearly covering several years of premium subscription costs.

In response, Elon Musk wrote, “Grok can help with your taxes,” drawing further attention to the platform’s potential use in financial tasks.

Users share their experiences and views One user said, “I had Grok answer all of my questions while doing my taxes and troubleshoot errors I was getting, saving me from upgrading to their more expensive plan. So it saved me money that way as well!”

Another wrote, “Brilliant move highlighting real wins like this. @grok isn’t just smart, it’s useful. Already planning my next check with it. Here’s to more life 5improving tech from the xAI team.”

A separate commenter shared a comparison with their tax professional, stating:

“Last year, in January, prior to filing, my CPA gave me an estimate of how much my taxes would be (she sees all of my bank statements). I asked @grok what my taxes would be. My CPA overstated by ~$7,000. Grok overstated by ~$200. I gave both the same information in January.”

One user added, “If Grok can increase my refund by $1400, I’m about to make it my full-time accountant. But real talk double checking your taxes with AI actually makes sense. Worst case? You confirm it’s right.”

Privacy concerns raised Several users questioned data security. One wrote, “Is it a smart idea to load all personal information onto an AI platform?? Ill pass on this one.”

Another asked, “How safe is it to upload tax form info to grok though?”

Questions about capabilities Many comments focused on what the tool can and cannot do. Users asked:

“Will Grok help me avoid paying taxes?”

“How can it help and at the same time not be tax advice? #Grok either knows what it's doing or it doesn't. Which is it?”

Others questioned broader functionality, including: “can it pay taxes for me? ( without my funds )”

“Will Grok handle your appeal and go into court with you too?”

“Can it help me stay out of jail if I don’t pay taxes”

One enthusiastic user wrote, “GROK CAN DO MY TAXES ?!?! GROK WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN ALL MY LIFE”