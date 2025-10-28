Candy Warehouse files Chapter 11 bankruptcy; retailer blames falling sales ahead of key Halloween season

Halloween week brought a bitter verdict for one of America’s biggest online candy sellers. According to The Street, CandyWarehouse.com Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hoping to restructure its debts after a rough financial year. The filing came just days before Halloween.

Candy Warehouse files for bankruptcy This move follows a brutal year for the retail sector overall. The Street reports that businesses across the country have been squeezed by rising labor costs, higher interest rates, and stubborn inflation. The pandemic’s ripple effects and changing consumer habits have made it harder for retailers to keep profits flowing.

Still, not every downfall can be attributed entirely to inflation. Some companies—even long-established ones—have simply lost ground to newer, faster competitors.

Fossil’s decade-long fight ends in bankruptcy Just days before Candy Warehouse’s filing, The Street noted that Fossil Global Services Ltd., known for its watches and accessories, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection. The company sought US recognition of its UK restructuring plan after a decade of struggling against tech giants like Apple and Samsung.

Fossil’s problem was not just inflation - it was innovation. The rise of wearable tech, including smartwatches, has eaten into traditional watch sales. According to court filings cited by The Street, Fossil’s sales fell from $1.7 billion in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2024, while net losses ballooned from $44 million to $106 million. That collapse forced Fossil to seek a refinancing lifeline just to stay afloat.

Candy Warehouse’s sweet season sours The numbers for Candy Warehouse tell a similar story of decline. The Sugar Land, Texas-based company filed its Chapter 11 petition in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas on 24 October, listing assets between $100,000 and $1 million and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million, according to The Street and Bankruptcy Observer.

Grips Intelligence data, cited by The Street, shows Candy Warehouse generated around $4.5 million in online sales in 2024 - a drop of up to 20% from the previous year. The slide continued into 2025, with August revenue at $203,555 from 216,677 website sessions. Between May and July, sales dipped another 20% compared to the prior three months.

The filing aims to give the company time to reorganize and manage its debts before things get worse. For now, it is unclear if Candy Warehouse will keep operations running during restructuring - but with Halloween candy already stocked nationwide, the timing could not have been more ironic.

FAQs 1. Why did Candy Warehouse file for bankruptcy? The company cited declining revenue and increasing debt obligations, according to The Street.

2. When was the bankruptcy filed? The filing took place on 24 October in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.