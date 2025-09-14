Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: Both boxers scale 167.5 pounds for blockbuster bout

Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles are on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other.

Crawford had weighed in at 154 pounds, while Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, found himself in the category of 168 pounds. The two will now be up against each other in the Super middleweight division.

Canelo vs Crawford: Fight date and start time

The much-awaited fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13 (Saturday). Indian boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs. Crawford fight live on Sunday, 14 September (Sunday), from 6:30 am IST onwards

Where to watch Canelo vs Crawford: Live streaming and TV channels

The main card will stream live on Netflix. Like other Netflix live events, there will be no additional fee to experience the battle. Moreover, there is no pay-per-view required for this. A Netflix membership will enable viewers to watch the fight.