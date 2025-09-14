Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: Both boxers scale 167.5 pounds for blockbuster bout

Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles are on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.
The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other.
Crawford had weighed in at 154 pounds, while Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, found himself in the category of 168 pounds. The two will now be up against each other in the Super middleweight division.
Canelo vs Crawford: Fight date and start time
The much-awaited fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13 (Saturday). Indian boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs. Crawford fight live on Sunday, 14 September (Sunday), from 6:30 am IST onwards
Where to watch Canelo vs Crawford: Live streaming and TV channels
The main card will stream live on Netflix. Like other Netflix live events, there will be no additional fee to experience the battle. Moreover, there is no pay-per-view required for this. A Netflix membership will enable viewers to watch the fight.
Both fighters seem cautious, but Walsh trips himself and falls as Vargas lands a shot on him. Walsh is pressing forward.
The co-main event of the night, Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr in a Super Welterweight fight, begins
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez
Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford
Middleweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk (unanimous decision)
Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin def. Ivan Dychko (unanimous decision)
Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez (TKO, Round 1)
Super Lightweight: Sultan Al-Mohammed def. Martin Caraballo (unanimous decision)
Light Heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson (TKO, Round 1)
Super Middleweight: Marco Verde def. Sona Akale (TKO, Round 4)
Reports have suggested that the Saturday night showdown will skip the national anthems for both the US and Mexico.
If true, this will be a rare occasion in the boxing landscape, especially for an event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.
MrBeast was dropped to the ground by boxing legend Mike Tyson on Saturday night, minutes before the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The YouTube creator took a body shot from Tyson that sent him to the floor.