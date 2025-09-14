Subscribe

Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: Both boxers scale 167.5 pounds for blockbuster bout

Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: The event is currently being streamed LIVE on Netflix from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Livemint
Updated14 Sep 2025, 09:56:12 AM IST
Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off
Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off (Getty Images via AFP)

Canelo vs. Crawford Fight LIVE Updates: WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles are on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other.

Crawford had weighed in at 154 pounds, while Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, found himself in the category of 168 pounds. The two will now be up against each other in the Super middleweight division.

Canelo vs Crawford: Fight date and start time

The much-awaited fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13 (Saturday). Indian boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs. Crawford fight live on Sunday, 14 September (Sunday), from 6:30 am IST onwards

Where to watch Canelo vs Crawford: Live streaming and TV channels

The main card will stream live on Netflix. Like other Netflix live events, there will be no additional fee to experience the battle. Moreover, there is no pay-per-view required for this. A Netflix membership will enable viewers to watch the fight.

Follow updates here:
14 Sep 2025, 09:20:16 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Callum Walsh falls to ground by Fernando Vargas Jr body shot | Watch

14 Sep 2025, 09:18:44 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Callum Walsh trips on entry

Both fighters seem cautious, but Walsh trips himself and falls as Vargas lands a shot on him. Walsh is pressing forward.

14 Sep 2025, 09:06:21 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr: Co-main event begins

The co-main event of the night, Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr in a Super Welterweight fight, begins

14 Sep 2025, 09:00:22 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: NBA star Angel Reese meets Terence Crawford ahead of his fight | Watch

14 Sep 2025, 08:58:33 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Sofia Vergara meets Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight | Watch

14 Sep 2025, 08:56:57 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Other boxing events this weekend

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford

14 Sep 2025, 08:55:48 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: Undercard Results

Middleweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk (unanimous decision)

Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin def. Ivan Dychko (unanimous decision)

Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez (TKO, Round 1)

Super Lightweight: Sultan Al-Mohammed def. Martin Caraballo (unanimous decision)

Light Heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson (TKO, Round 1)

Super Middleweight: Marco Verde def. Sona Akale (TKO, Round 4)

14 Sep 2025, 08:54:34 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: No national anthems at event?

Reports have suggested that the Saturday night showdown will skip the national anthems for both the US and Mexico.

If true, this will be a rare occasion in the boxing landscape, especially for an event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

14 Sep 2025, 08:41:29 AM IST

Canelo vs Crawford Boxing Results LIVE: MrBeast takes a hit from Mike Tyson on camera | Watch

MrBeast was dropped to the ground by boxing legend Mike Tyson on Saturday night, minutes before the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The YouTube creator took a body shot from Tyson that sent him to the floor.

