Canelo vs. Crawford fight: Date, time, tickets, live stream, full fight card and all you need to know

Canelo vs. Crawford fight: The action-packed bout between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Terence Crawford will take place on Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11.
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11.(Getty Images via AFP)

Canelo vs Crawford: WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles will be on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13. The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other. Crawford had weighed in at 154 pounds, while Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, found himself in the category of 168 pounds. The two will now be up against each other in the Super middleweight division.

Canelo vs Crawford: Fight date and start time

The much-awaited fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Where to watch Canelo vs Crawford: Live streaming and TV channels

The main card will stream live on Netflix. Like other Netflix live events, there will be no additional fee to experience the battle. Moreover, there is no pay-per-view required for this. A Netflix membership will enable viewers to watch the fight.

Allegiant Stadium: Venue and ticket information

An article published by the New York Post claimed earlier today that seats were priced as low as $324, including fees, on Vivid Seats. The article went on to suggest that the 100-level seats are going to cost $615 (including fees), while one has to spend $325 (including fees) for the 400-level seats.

https://www.vividseats.com/tko-boxing-tickets-allegiant-stadium-9-12-2025--sports-boxing-and-fighting/production/5735833

Full Canelo vs Crawford Main fight card:

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford

Weigh-in details: Canelo and Crawford

As per UFC’s official website, both Canelo and Crawford touched the figure of 167.5 pounds.

Fighter profiles:

Canelo, at the age of 35, will enter this weekend’s bout having already won 11 world titles across four weight classes. Crawford, 37, is aiming to become the first men's boxer to claim undisputed status in three weight classes.

How to get tickets for Canelo vs Crawford

Fans can purchase tickets for the Canelo vs Crawford fight on Ticketmaster.

https://www.netflix.com/tudum/features/canelo-crawford-live-on-netflix

https://www.ticketmaster.com/canelo-vs-crawford-tickets/artist/3806364

