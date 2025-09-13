Canelo vs. Crawford fight: Date, time, tickets, live stream, full fight card and all you need to know

Canelo vs Crawford: WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles will be on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13. The high-voltage clash between two of the finest boxers will mark their first encounter against each other. Crawford had weighed in at 154 pounds, while Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, found himself in the category of 168 pounds. The two will now be up against each other in the Super middleweight division.
The much-awaited fight between Canelo and Crawford will take place at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.
The main card will stream live on Netflix. Like other Netflix live events, there will be no additional fee to experience the battle. Moreover, there is no pay-per-view required for this. A Netflix membership will enable viewers to watch the fight.
An article published by the New York Post claimed earlier today that seats were priced as low as $324, including fees, on Vivid Seats. The article went on to suggest that the 100-level seats are going to cost $615 (including fees), while one has to spend $325 (including fees) for the 400-level seats.
https://www.vividseats.com/tko-boxing-tickets-allegiant-stadium-9-12-2025--sports-boxing-and-fighting/production/5735833
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez
Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford
Weigh-in details: Canelo and Crawford
As per UFC’s official website, both Canelo and Crawford touched the figure of 167.5 pounds.
Canelo, at the age of 35, will enter this weekend’s bout having already won 11 world titles across four weight classes. Crawford, 37, is aiming to become the first men's boxer to claim undisputed status in three weight classes.
Fans can purchase tickets for the Canelo vs Crawford fight on Ticketmaster.
Also Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is OUT, finally: Netflix announces release with ‘Budhwar’ post and netizens can't keep calm
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez
Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford
The fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will take place on Saturday, September 13.
The fight between Canelo and Crawford will start at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
The Canelo vs Crawford fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The ticket prices for the Canelo vs Crawford fight reportedly start from $324, including fees on Vivid Seats.
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr.
Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford
The weigh-in for Canelo vs Crawford took place on Friday, September 12.
Canelo Alvarez is 35 years old.
Terence Crawford is 37 years old.
The following preliminary bouts will take place ahead of the main event on Saturday, September 13:
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams in a middleweight bout
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight bout
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez in a super featherweight bout
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo in a super lightweight bout
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana in a light heavyweight bout
Marco Verde vs Sona Akale in a catchweight bout at 162 pounds
Information about UFC fights this weekend can be found on https://www.ufc.com/events