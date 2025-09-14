Canelo vs Crawford: No national anthems at Dana White-promoted event on Netflix? Here's what we know so far

Canelo vs Crawford: As Canelo Alvarez and Terrence Crawford fight each other in one of boxing's greatest fights, reports have suggested that the Saturday night showdown will skip the national anthems for both the US and Mexico.

Advertisement

The event is currently being streamed LIVE on Netflix from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event capped months of intense promotion for the fight by both boxers and UFC CEO Dana White, a personal friend of US President Donald Trump, who aims to hold a mixed martial arts event at the White House in 2026.

Here's what we know: According to multiple media reports, promoters will skip all national anthems for tonight’s superfight between Canelo and Crawford. If true, this will be a rare occasion in the boxing landscape, especially for an event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

White, co-promoting the Netflix card alongside Turki Al-Sheikh, promised that the night would “move fast” compared to other standout boxing cards.

Advertisement

He is known for his hate of lengthy introductions, especially when it comes to boxing. Therefore, experts believe that it will not be a huge surprise if tonight’s event looks a little different.

However, seeing no national anthems at all in the sporting event will come off as a bit shocking.

Canelo vs Crawford: Fighter profiles Canelo Alvarez will enter this weekend’s bout having already won 11 world titles across four weight classes. Terrence Crawford is aiming to become the first men's boxer to claim undisputed status in three weight classes.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts), as is typically the case when the Mexican great fights in his boxing home of Las Vegas, will have the vast majority of the crowd behind him as he defends his unified super middleweight championship. The 35-year-old is a -175 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Advertisement

“This fight for me is big," Alvarez said. “It's one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.”

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is moving up two weight classes, and the 37-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, already has captured two unified division titles. No male fighter has accomplished that feat in three classes.

“This is a massive fight,” Crawford said. “It's talked about all over the world right now.”

Other boxing events this weekend Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr : Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland meets Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs) of Las Vegas in the co-main event. Vargas Senior was an IBF, IBA and WBC super welterweight champion.

: Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland meets Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs) of Las Vegas in the co-main event. Vargas Senior was an IBF, IBA and WBC super welterweight champion. Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez : WBC interim super middleweight Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) of France defends his belts against Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala.

: WBC interim super middleweight Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) of France defends his belts against Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala. Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Kent Crawford