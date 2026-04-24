Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Roland Garros 2026; French Open defending champion misses title defense

Carlos Alcaraz will not defend his back-to-back titles in a major blow to Roland Garros 2026. The official Roland-Garros account confirmed the news on Friday, April 24, stating that the Spanish star is sidelined due to an injury.
"Some heartbreaking news as Carlos Alcaraz, our 2024 and 2025 champion, will not be able to defend his title at Roland-Garros 2026 due to a wrist injury. Wishing you all the best in your recovery Carlos, we’ll miss you!" the tweet read.
The 22-year-old picked up the injury during his first-round match at the Barcelona Open earlier this month. What started as soreness quickly turned serious after medical tests. Alcaraz pulled out of Barcelona, skipped the Madrid Open, and now faces the tough reality of missing the clay-court Grand Slam he has dominated.
Carlos Alcaraz burst onto the scene as one of tennis’s brightest talents. He claimed his first Roland Garros title in 2024 by beating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final. In 2025, he defended the crown in an epic marathon against Jannik Sinner, the longest French Open final in history at five hours and 29 minutes. These wins made him the youngest player to triumph on all three Grand Slam surfaces and helped him complete a career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in January 2026.
Fans expected another deep run in Paris this year. The tournament, set to begin on May 24, 2026, loses its biggest draw without the world number two. Organizers and supporters are united in hoping for a speedy recovery, but Alcaraz is putting long-term health first.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.