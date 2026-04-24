Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Roland Garros 2026; French Open defending champion misses title defense

Carlos Alcaraz will not defend his back-to-back titles in a major blow to Roland Garros 2026. The official Roland-Garros account confirmed the news on Friday, April 24, stating that the Spanish star is sidelined due to an injury.
"Some heartbreaking news as Carlos Alcaraz, our 2024 and 2025 champion, will not be able to defend his title at Roland-Garros 2026 due to a wrist injury. Wishing you all the best in your recovery Carlos, we’ll miss you!" the tweet read.
The 22-year-old picked up the injury during his first-round match at the Barcelona Open earlier this month. What started as soreness quickly turned serious after medical tests. Alcaraz pulled out of Barcelona, skipped the Madrid Open, and now faces the tough reality of missing the clay-court Grand Slam he has dominated.
Carlos Alcaraz burst onto the scene as one of tennis’s brightest talents. He claimed his first Roland Garros title in 2024 by beating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set final. In 2025, he defended the crown in an epic marathon against Jannik Sinner, the longest French Open final in history at five hours and 29 minutes. These wins made him the youngest player to triumph on all three Grand Slam surfaces and helped him complete a career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in January 2026.
Fans expected another deep run in Paris this year. The tournament, set to begin on May 24, 2026, loses its biggest draw without the world number two. Organizers and supporters are united in hoping for a speedy recovery, but Alcaraz is putting long-term health first.
(More to follow)