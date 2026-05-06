Carlos Correa injury: Astros place star player with season-ending left ankle injury on IL, recall Shay Whitcomb

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros infielder, will miss the rest of the 2026 season after suffering a complete tear in his left ankle tendon. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 5 and recalled infielder Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

"The injury is expected to sideline Correa for the remainder of the 2026 season," the Astros confirmed in an official statement.

Details about the injury Carlos Correa suffered the injury during his normal pre-game routine in the batting cage before Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old described the sudden moment to reporters: “I just felt it pop.”

“It just completely snapped on me and then I fell to the ground,” Correa told reporters. “I couldn’t put weight on it. ... Right away, I knew something was wrong.”

By Wednesday morning, Correa was at the ballpark on crutches and wearing a walking boot after seeing a foot specialist. He plans to seek additional medical opinions before scheduling season-ending surgery. Recovery is expected to take six to eight months.

Strong season cut short Carlos Correa had been off to a solid start, batting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He had split time between positions, playing 23 games at shortstop while filling in for Jeremy Pena’s hamstring injury and 14 games at third base.

“Very tough,” Correa told reporters. “Not what I was expecting, but now it’s time to deal with it, face it head on, and focus on the rehab.”

Houston Astros dealing with growing injury crisis The setback adds to a long list of injuries for Houston this season. Just one day earlier, catcher Yainer Diaz landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The team has been tested by depth issues all year, and losing Correa creates a significant hole in the lineup and infield.

Carlos Correa’s long road back to Houston A two-time All-Star and the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, Carlos Correa first signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Astros before the 2023 season. The club reacquired him from the Minnesota Twins at the 2025 trade deadline. A former No. 1 overall pick out of high school in Puerto Rico in 2012, Correa has been one of the faces of Houston’s recent success, including their 2017 World Series title.

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