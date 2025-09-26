Category 1 hurricane Humberto could strengthen into major storm this weekend; details here

Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 1 storm. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, it could turn into a major storm over the weekend. On early Friday morning, September 26, the storm was about 465 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Humberto is moving northwest at the speed of 3 mph, as per USA Today.

Humberto forecast According to the NHC forecast, Humberto can be a major hurricane by September 28, and wind speeds can cross 110 mph by Sunday, when the storm is expected to be 1,100 miles east-southeast of Miami. Currently, no watches or warnings have been released for any coastal area. Humberto’s forecast track shows the most likely path of the storm’s center, but hurricanes can move outside this “cone of uncertainty” about 33 per cent of the time.

Other Atlantic storms to watch The Atlantic has more activity. Hurricane Gabrielle near the Azores has reduced its strength into a post-tropical cyclone, but it is still producing strong winds, heavy rain, and potential coastal flooding from storm surges and large waves.

Invest 94L is a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could turn into Tropical Storm Imelda by the weekend. It has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. USA Today reported that it will soon be in the Bahamas and eastern Cuba.

Invest 94L has an 84 per cent chance of developing in 48 hours and 90 per cent in seven days. Its track is unknown; some models have it near the US East Coast (Florida and Carolinas), and others have it going out to sea.

How hurricanes form Hurricanes develop over warm tropical waters (80°F or higher). Clusters of thunderstorms can grow into a tropical depression, then a tropical storm, and finally a hurricane. Major hurricanes have winds exceeding 110 mph.

Preparation tips from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: • Evacuation plan: Decide where to go and how to get there.

• Disaster supplies: Stock food, water and essentials.

• Insurance checkup: Ensure home and flood coverage is sufficient.

• Family communication plan: Set meeting points and emergency contacts.

• Home safety: Trim trees, install storm shutters and seal openings.

Humberto and other Atlantic storms highlight the importance of tracking hurricanes with official tools and taking early precautions to stay safe.

