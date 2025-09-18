Celestial bodies in conjunction: When and how to watch this rare September phenomenon as Moon-Venus-Regulus together

Skywatchers in the U.S. will witness a stunning celestial event tomorrow. The moon, Venus and the bright star Regulus will align in what NASA calls a conjunction. Read on to know more.

This rare sight requires no telescope, only the naked eye. The trio are among the brightest objects in the sky, making them easy to spot just before sunrise.

Venus and Jupiter had a similar display in August. Now, Venus will share the sky with the moon and Regulus. The event will be visible across the country. If clouds don’t block the view, it’s a beautiful show worth waking up early for.

Venus, often called Earth’s twin, will shine alongside Regulus in the Leo constellation and the waning crescent moon. For those in the Northern Hemisphere, spotting the trio is simple. Just look east during the early pre-dawn hours, and you’ll see the moon near Venus and Regulus.

The rare celestial event featuring Venus, the moon, and the star Regulus will be visible on Friday, September 19. The conjunction takes place after sunset and before sunrise.

Spectators in the Northern Hemisphere can see Venus, the Moon and Regulus in the pre-dawn sky without telescopes. Venus and the Moon are the brightest objects after the Sun. Regulus is among the brightest stars visible from Earth.

Celestial bodies 'far apart in Space NASA’s Chelsea Gohd suggests choosing a location with a clear horizon. She also suggested checking the weather to avoid cloudy skies.

“If you look to the east just before sunrise on September 19, you'll see a trio of celestial objects in a magnificent conjunction,” Gohd said in a YouTube video.

“In the early pre-dawn hours, look east toward the waning, crescent Moon setting in the sky, and you'll notice something peculiar. The Moon will be nestled up right next to both Venus and Regulus, one of the brightest stars in the night sky,” she said.

“The three are part of a conjunction, which simply means that they look close together in the sky even if they're actually far apart in Space. To find this conjunction, just look to the Moon,” she added.