Champagne Problems: Release date, plot, where to watch, cast and other key details

Netflix’s brand new holiday rom-com, Champagne Problems, is all set to premiere this month. Written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Champagne Problems is set against the backdrop of Paris and stars Tom Wozniczka and Minka Kelly.

Champagne Problems: Plot An ambitious American executive, Sydney Price (played by Kelly), goes to France in order to secure the acquisition of a famous champagne brand before Christmas. But she ends up having a run-in with a stranger named Henri Cassell (played by Wozniczka).

Champagne Problems hosts an ensemble cast, led by Kelly, who stars as Sydney Price. Apart from Kelly and Wozniczka, Thibault de Montalembert portrays Hugo Cassell. Sean Amsing, Flula Borg, Astrid Whettnall, Xavier Samuel, Mitchell Mullen, and Maeve Courtier-Lilley are other notable actors in Champagne Problems.

“Making a rom-com is something that I've always wanted to do. Christmas rom-coms are the happiest, most feel-good experiences we look forward to every year. And they never get old, no matter how many times you've seen them,” Kelly told PEOPLE. “I'll never tire of The Holiday,” she added.

Champagne Problems: Where to watch Viewers can exclusively watch Champagne Problems on Netflix. It offers various US subscription tiers: the Standard with ads plan costs $7.99/month, the regular Standard plan (ad-free) is $17.99/month, and the Premium plan (4K + HDR) is available for $24.99/month, according to Primetimer.

Champagne Problems: Release date Champagne Problems can be streamed on Netflix starting 19 November. There will be no wider theatrical release of the movie, with Netflix serving as the distributor.

Cast of Champagne Problems Minka Kelly as Sydney Price

Tom Wozniczka as Henri Cassell

Thibault de Montalembert as Hugo Cassell

Sean Amsing as Roberto Salazar

Flula Borg as Otto Moller

Astrid Whettnall as Brigitte Laurent

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Skyler Price

