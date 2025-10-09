Charlie Hunnam returns for Monster Season 4; Ella Beatty to play Lizzie Borden in Netflix crime series

The third season of Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on 3 October, and less than a week after, the production house announced season 4 of the crime anthology series. Netflix has confirmed that production has begun in Los Angeles, and Charles Hunnam, who portrayed Ed Gein in season 3, will return to the series, playing yet again a pivotal role, according to a report by Screen Rant.

Charlie Hunnam returns to Monster season 4 Season 4 will revolve around Lizzie Borden, who will be portrayed by Ella Beatty. Charlie Hunnam will play Andrew Borden, the protagonist’s father, in the series. The series cast will also include stars like Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd, Jessica Barden, and Vicky Krieps. Season 4 will be the first season that will focus on a female subject.

Lizzie Borden, the subject of the 4th season of the series, was tried and acquitted of killing her father, Andrew Borden, and stepmother on 4 August 1892, in Massachusetts, Screen Rant reported.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix posted a picture of Ella and Charlie. The caption read, “You’ve met Ed Gein, now meet Lizzie Borden. Ella Beatty will play one of history’s most notorious women in the fourth instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s MONSTER. Now in production in Los Angeles.”

TUDUM reports that Max Winkler will return to the director’s seat with the fourth season after helming Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

More about The Monster series According to TUDUM, the first two seasons of the Monster series alone have received 24 Emmy nominations. Even though the third season, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, opened to mixed reviews, the series still garnered 12.2 million views in the first three days of its release.

Screen Rant reports that even though the third season has been surrounded by controversy, the decision to air season 4 showcases the makers' trust in the series.

Now, with Hunnam’s return to season 4, it will be exciting to see the actor back in the crime series. When he was asked about season 3 of the series, in which he portrayed Ed Gein, Hunnam said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he initially realized that the decision to do the show might have been a mistake. He said, “I just thought there might be no coming back from this. This is so dark, to inhabit this character.”

FAQs Will there be a season 4 of The Monster series? Yes, there will be a season 4 of the Monster series, and it will revolve around Lizzie Borden.

Where can we watch the Monster Series? You can watch the Monster series on Netflix.