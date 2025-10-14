Charlie Kirk Day 2025: Will banks, schools, stock market, and offices remain open?

The United States will honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk on his birthday, October 14, with a special day of remembrance. This day has been declared as Charlie Kirk Day and will celebrate his legacy and influence on society, but many people are wondering if there will be a holiday for work, school, or financial markets. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Charlie Kirk Day a federal holiday? Charlie Kirk Day is not a federal holiday or a state holiday. That means it will not close businesses, schools, or government offices. Unlike national days of mourning, such as the one held for former President Jimmy Carter on January 9, there are no official closures or changes to normal schedules, as per the Charleston Ledger.

Will banks and the stock market be open on Charlie Kirk Day? As noted by Chariom Ledger, it is not a federal holiday or a Mississippi state holiday, which means banks will remain open on October 14. There will be no change to banking hours or services.

The US stock market will also stay open and trade normally. Unlike holidays such as Independence Day or Thanksgiving, no trading pause or special schedule has been announced, as per the US federal holidays.

Schools and government offices Public and private schools will remain open on October 14. Classes will continue as usual. However, schools should take part in remembrance activities if they choose.

Government offices at the federal, state, and local levels will also remain open. There will be no mail delivery disruptions, and postal services will operate normally.

Purpose of Charlie Kirk Day The day was created through a US Senate resolution, which encourages citizens, schools, and organizations to observe it with ceremonies, prayers, and educational activities. It is a symbolic day meant to honor Charlie Kirk’s work promoting free speech, civic dialogue, faith, liberty, and democracy.

Why Charlie Kirk is being honored Charlie Kirk, 31, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a well-known conservative figure. He was killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death shocked the political world.

On October 14, Donald Trump will award him the Medal of Freedom at the White House, and his wife, Erika Kirk, will accept the award from the president.

October 14 is a day of remembrance, not a public holiday. Banks, schools, offices, and the stock market will all stay open. The purpose of the day is to reflect and celebrate, not to shut down services.

FAQs Is Charlie Kirk Day a federal holiday? No, Charlie Kirk Day on October 14, 2025, is not a federal or state holiday. Banks, schools, government offices, and the stock market will operate normally.

Will banks and schools be closed on Charlie Kirk Day? No, banks and schools will remain open on October 14. The day is a symbolic national remembrance and does not affect daily operations.