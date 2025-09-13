Charlie Kirk’s shooter Tyler Robinson a presidential scholarship awardee? Old video emerges

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was identified as the accused in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after an intense manhunt that followed the latest act of political violence to rock the nation. An old video of Robinson has surfaced on social media showing him reading a letter announcing that he had received a scholarship for Utah State University.

The video, now making the rounds online, shows the man—dressed in a deep red T-shirt and jeans—reading aloud from a letter stating that he had been awarded a scholarship worth about $32,000.

Also Read | FBI reveals Charlie Kirk's shooter message before and after the killing

What Was Said in the Video? “Congratulations, you have been selected through us for the resident presidential scholarship to Utah State University. The value of this scholarship is approximately $32,000. This scholarship is available for four years,” he is heard saying in the video.

What Are the Charges? According to The New York Post, Robinson was taken into custody on aggravated murder charges and is thought to have acted independently.

Robinson Threatened Suicide Before Arrest? Robinson allegedly told his father he would rather take his own life than surrender, according to The New York Post, which cited law enforcement sources. Utah Governor Spencer Cox later confirmed Robinson as the suspect, saying his father ultimately turned him in.

How Did the Father Recognize His Son? Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Robinson’s father identified his 22-year-old son from photos of the suspect released by authorities on Thursday. When Robinson returned home, his father confronted him about the shooting.