Charlie Kirk shooter caught? How a retired Canadian banker was branded as the killer in a viral blunder

A Canadian man, Michael Mallinson, was left stunned when his daughter called to tell him that his photo was circulating online, falsely identifying him as the shooter of Charlie Kirk, the right-wing influencer and Donald Trump ally, who was shot dead during a Utah University event on Wednesday.

Mallinson, a 77-year-old retired banker and currently living in Canada, told The New York Times that thousands of posts circulating on social media claimed that he was “a registered Democrat from Utah who had shot and killed Kirk.”

“I’m just shocked by it,” he said, adding, “How quickly it can happen, how one’s name and photo can get spread around quite quickly.”

How did Mallinson go ‘viral’? The confusion seems to have stemmed from his striking resemblance to a man who was briefly taken into custody by police following the shooting.

In this case, the rumour started from an X account named “Fox 11 Reno.” The account has no connection to the real Fox affiliate in Nevada, which goes by a similar name. The account is fake and appears to exist mainly to drive traffic — and earn ad money — for its own website. Till 2024, the account had a different name and used to post only in Spanish.

Soon after, other X users picked up the false claim, wrongly quoting “Fox” as the source. Several replies to the post labelled Mallinson a “far-left extremist” and even called him “pure evil.”

The account later deleted its posts about the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the Fox affiliate in Nevada, said, as reported by the NYT, that the account was “impersonating the station” and that they were trying to shut it down.

What have police said about tracking the shooter? Authorities have no suspect in custody for the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk after hours of confused statements from officials about the killing at the university in Utah.

"This shooting is still an active investigation," the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding that it was working with the FBI, the Utah County Attorney’s office, the Utah County Sheriff’s office and local police departments.

After two suspects were detained and released, the department confirmed that “there is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter.”

Meanwhile, Utah authorities said, Charlie Kirk's shooter wore dark clothing and fired from a roof on campus some distance away.

Charlie Kirk, executive director of the Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event before a crowd at Utah Valley University when a single shot was fired from a nearby building, according to local police. Utah Governor Spencer Cox described it as a “political assassination.”

At approximately 12:20 pm Mountain time, about 20 minutes after Charlie Kirk began speaking, a single shot was fired from a building about 200 yards away. A supporter of gun rights, he had just begun answering a question on the number of mass shooters in America over the last decade.

