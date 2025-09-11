Charlie Kirk shooter hiding in plain sight? Viral video appears to show rooftop sniper moments before shooting

Charlie Kirk shooter spotted? Several videos circulating on social media appear to show a person positioned on the rooftop of a nearby building at Utah University just minutes before the fatal shooting of the conservative activist on Wednesday.

One widely shared video shows what looks like a person lying on the roof before the shooting. While it remains unclear if this person was the shooter, the vantage point could have offered a clear sight to Kirk, who was speaking at the time.

WATCH:

Charlie Kirk, a US right-wing activist, commentator and an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at a Utah university that the state's Governor, Spencer Cox, described as a political assassination.

Authorities have not publicly named a suspect or made any arrests even after more than six hours after the shooting.

FBI Director Kash Patel said an unnamed person had been detained for questioning, then released. "Our investigation continues," he wrote on social media.

Governor Spencer Cox had said at an earlier press conference that police were interviewing a "person of interest", but gave no details about the person's identity or how the individual was believed to be connected with the shooting.

Meanwhile, officials believe the shooter acted alone. The shooter targeted one person, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. He said the perpetrator suspected of firing the single shot that killed Kirk, 31, remained "at large."

In a video message posted to his Truth Social, Trump vowed that his administration would locate the suspect.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said.

Also Read | Moments before assassination, Charlie Kirk took questions on gun violence

Videos posted to social media show Charlie Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent. A single shot rings out, and Kirk reaches up with his right hand as blood gushes from the left side of his neck.