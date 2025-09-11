Charlie Kirk shot dead: MAGA links conservative activist's killing with South Park's episode - ‘Was normal until...’

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday at a Utah college event. His killing has been called a political assassination by the governor.

“This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. "I want to be very clear, this is a political assassination.”

MAGA supporters have since flooded social media with claims that the August 6 South Park episode “Got a Nut,” taking a dig at Kirk, was the reason behind the right-wing influencer's death.

Supporters blamed the episode, in which Eric Cartman played a version of the influencer, for motivating the attack.

Clip from the South Park episode in question:

However, Charlie Kirk reportedly embraced the parody of him and was seen graciously laughing at it in one of the videos.

Here's what MAGA supporters said: “Did South Park radicalise someone to shoot Charlie Kirk?” asked a social media user.

“You know what, fuck it. Let's blame South Park. Blame the media. Blame leftist rhetoric. These people hate you and want to see you dead. If they'll kill Charlie Kirk and piss on his grave, they'll do it to any of us,” one MAGA supporter said.

Another added, “Okay, hear me out. S**t was normal until South Park made their new season, making fun of Trump, okay then, Trump starts looking worse = people think he's dying. South Park makes fun of Charlie Kirk, Kirk gets shot and (presumably) dies = South Park is slowly killing conservatives.”

“South Park is also to blame for what happened to Charlie Kirk. Not one ‘Biden’ episode for 4 years. Then, as soon as Trump is in, they literally put him in bed with the devil & add Charlie Kirk to the episode,” claimed another.

“Charlie Kirk spent the last month of his life trying to roll with the punches because South Park depicted him as Eric Cartman,” a netizen said.

“Charlie Kirk was one of our kindest advocates of open dialogue and free speech. He laughed along with South Park’s recent parody of him. He had great self-deprecating humour and a beautiful family and believed passionately in non-violence and dialogue. Importantly, he saw the beauty in both ideas AND people (unlike many ideologues who only cherish the former),” another added.