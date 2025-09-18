Charlie Kirk's 2017 tweet resurfaces after ABC axing Jimmy Kimmel, internet lauds ‘you won’

Charlie Kirk’s past remark about Jimmy Kimmel has gone viral after the talk-show host faced criticism for comments on Tyler Robinson, the man charged with Kirk’s murder.

What happened to Jimmy Kimmel’s show? On his show Monday, Kimmel suggested that Robinson belonged to the “MAGA base.” He claimed that many in “Magaland” are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk. He took a dig at US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel.

For Trump, Kimmel said, “He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction.”

He also said, "Yesterday, JD Vance, who himself famously called Donald Trump America's Hitler, posted the Charlie Kirk Podcast from the White House where he pointed his little mascara stained finger directly at the left, Kimmel said.

The remark triggered strong backlash. Soon after, ABC announced it was pulling Kimmel’s show off the air indefinitely. Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest US station owners, also said it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its ABC-affiliated markets.

Nexstar said in a statement: “Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

What did Charlie Kirk once say about Jimmy Kimmel? Back in 2017, Kirk had posted on X: “Jimmy Kimmel isn't funny.” It is unclear if there was any specific context behind his remark.

After news of the show being pulled, people began commenting on Kirk’s old post. One wrote, “You won.” Another said, “Total victory.” A third added, “Kimmel has been fired. RETRIBUTION.”

What do officials say about Robinson’s politics? While Kimmel claimed Robinson was linked to the MAGA base, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said Robinson’s mother told investigators that her son had become “more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented.”