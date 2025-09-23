Check out why Taylor Swift skipped Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game over the weekend

Kansas City Chiefs played against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 21, but fans were unable to spot Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the stands. Her absence sparked questions as the pop sensation had earlier remained present at the Chiefs' home match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Elle magazine reported that Swift has property in New York City nearby but chose not to go to the game because of upcoming professional commitments.

Extra precautions at home games Even during the home game at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was not photographed by fans or the press. Footage showed her arriving behind a bulletproof moving barrier, a first for her public attendance at a game.

Insiders explained that her team takes safety very seriously, ensuring she can enjoy the event without unwanted attention. Swift’s careful approach reflects her awareness of security risks in public settings, according to Elle.

Away games are usually off-limits Swift’s absence from away games is not unusual. During the last NFL season, she attended only home games. A source told Page Six that she prefers venues she knows well and that have been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance. These precautions allow her to enjoy the games safely while maintaining privacy, something that she values highly.

Excited to support Travis Kelce Despite missing the New York game, Swift remains enthusiastic about Kelce’s NFL season. With her world tour now complete, she has more flexibility to attend games. An insider told People magazine that she plans to attend as many games as possible, enjoying this rare stretch of free time. “Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped, and she’s genuinely excited to support Travis more consistently,” the insider added.

Balancing music and football Taylor Swift is currently gearing up for the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which comes out on October 3. She divides her attention between promoting her music and supporting her fiancé during football season. Fans may have wanted to see her at MetLife Stadium, but she was not there due to safety concerns and professional obligations.

With her planning and security, she will be back to more games in the future when it is safe, and she will continue to balance her career and personal life.

FAQs Why did Taylor Swift miss Travis Kelce’s game against the New York Giants? Taylor Swift missed the September 21, 2025, game at MetLife Stadium due to safety concerns and her busy schedule preparing for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Did Taylor Swift attend any Kansas City Chiefs games this season? Yes, she attended the home game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.