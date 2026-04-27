Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Enzo Fernandez header sends Blues to 2026 FA Cup final

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 26). The only goal came from captain Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header, enough to see off a spirited Leeds side and set up a May 16 clash with Manchester City.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane, in his second spell at the helm just days after Liam Rosenior’s sacking, watched his side bounce back from a dismal run of Premier League results. Chelsea looked sharper and more organised than in recent weeks, putting their off-field turmoil behind them to produce a performance full of grit and purpose.

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Early pressure and the decisive strike The game started cagily, with Leeds creating the first real chance. Brenden Aaronson raced clear on a fine pass from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but was denied by a superb save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Chelsea soon settled and went close themselves when Joao Pedro’s low shot rattled the base of the post.

The breakthrough arrived in the 23rd minute. Leeds defender Pascal Struijk lost possession in midfield, Chelsea switched play quickly, and Pedro Neto delivered a pinpoint cross from the right. Enzo Fernandez rose unmarked to power a header past Leeds keeper Lucas Perri for his 13th goal of the season. It was a strong finish that deservedly gave the Blues the lead they held until the final whistle.

Joao Pedro nearly doubled the advantage moments later, but his effort flew just wide. At half-time Chelsea looked in control, while Leeds were left rueing that missed opportunity.

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Leeds fight back but fall short Daniel Farke’s men came out fired up after the break and made two quick substitutions, bringing on Anton Stach and Joe Rodon. Stach immediately tested Sanchez with a fierce long-range drive that the keeper parried well. Leeds enjoyed more of the ball in the second half and threw men forward, but they lacked the cutting edge needed to break down Chelsea’s defence.

Moses Caicedo picked up a booking for a late challenge, sparking a brief touchline flare-up, while Struijk was also cautioned. Chelsea defended resolutely, with Sanchez making several important stops. Late on, substitute Cole Palmer had a long-range effort that sailed wide, but the Blues never looked in serious danger of conceding.

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Leeds pushed until the end, yet their final chance, a headed effort from captain Ethan Ampadu, was comfortably dealt with. The Yorkshire side’s dream of a first FA Cup final since 1973 ended in frustration at Wembley.

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Calum McFarlane’s men eye silverware The result marks a huge boost for a club that has endured a difficult campaign. Under McFarlane’s steady guidance, Chelsea showed they can still compete at the highest level when it matters most. For Leeds, the defeat was a bitter pill after a season where they have fought hard for Premier League survival.

Chelsea now turn their attention to the final against Manchester City, while Leeds must refocus on their league campaign. One thing is certain, the Blues are back in the hunt for silverware.